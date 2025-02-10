U.S. stocks experienced a positive trading session, with the Nasdaq Composite rising approximately 1% on Monday to 19,714.27. The S&P 500 also saw gains, increasing by 0.7% to 6,066.44, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up slightly by 0.4% to 44,470.41.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s shares surged by 17.56% to close at $42.65, with an intraday high of $42.88 and a low of $37.36. The stock’s 52-week range is between $122.9 and $17.25. The company is in the spotlight as it prepares for a second-quarter business update set for Tuesday, with investors keenly watching for updates on its ongoing accounting issues and potential delisting from Nasdaq.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop’s stock climbed 9.66% to end the day at $27.12, reaching an intraday high of $27.27 and a low of $25.3. Its 52-week high and low are $64.83 and $9.95, respectively. The stock’s rise followed a social media post by CEO Ryan Cohen featuring Strategy CEO Michael Saylor, sparking speculation about the company’s potential interest in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

McDonald’s Corp. MCD

McDonald’s shares increased by 4.80%, closing at $308.42, with a high of $310.28 and a low of $301.51. The stock’s 52-week range is $317.9 to $243.53. Despite a slight decline in fourth-quarter sales, the company saw a rise in global comparable sales, which helped boost its stock performance.

Monday.com Ltd MNDY

Monday.com’s stock soared by 26.46% to close at $326.58, with an intraday high of $342.64 and a low of $295.47. Its 52-week range is $342.64 to $174.75. The company’s impressive fourth-quarter earnings, with a 32% revenue growth, and CEO’s comments on AI as a game-changer, contributed to the stock’s significant rise. Revenue for the period came in at $267.98 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 3.01%, closing at $350.73, with a high of $362.7 and a low of $350.51. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.8. The decline followed CEO Elon Musk’s response to allegations of tax fraud, where he called for tax reform and clarified the company’s tax practices.

