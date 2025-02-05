U.S. markets were in the green on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising approximately 40 points to 19,692.33. The Dow Jones saw a slight increase of 0.7%, reaching 44,873.28, while the S&P 500 experienced a rise of nearly 0.4%, settling at 6,061.48.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy’s stock fell by 3.33%, closing at $336.70. The stock hit an intraday high of $352.36 and a low of $333.55, with a 52-week range of $46.75 to $542.99. The company has rebranded as Strategy, emphasizing its focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD and artificial intelligence. The new logo features a stylized “B,” symbolizing its position as a major Bitcoin Treasury Company. The Michael Saylor-led company reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $120.7 million, missing the analyst estimate.

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM

Qualcomm’s shares rose by 1.63%, closing at $175.86. The stock reached an intraday high of $177 and a low of $169.90, with a 52-week high of $230.63 and a low of $142.43. The company reported record first-quarter revenue of $11.7 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. This growth is attributed to its diversification initiatives.

Arm Holdings Plc ARM

Arm Holdings saw a 6.82% increase in its stock price, closing at $173.26. The stock’s intraday high was $173.95, with a low of $162.50, and a 52-week range of $71.80 to $188.75. The company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, with revenue of $983 million and adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share.

Ford Motor Co. F

Ford’s stock declined by 1.48%, closing at $10.01. The stock’s intraday high was $10.32, with a low of $9.96, and a 52-week range of $9.49 to $14.85. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the 33-cent estimate, with revenue of $48.2 billion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock dropped by 3.58%, closing at $378.17. The stock reached an intraday high of $388.39 and a low of $375.53, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. Reports suggest that Elon Musk may meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, potentially discussing Tesla and Starlink launches in India.

