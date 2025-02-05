U.S. markets were in the green on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising approximately 40 points to 19,692.33. The Dow Jones saw a slight increase of 0.7%, reaching 44,873.28, while the S&P 500 experienced a rise of nearly 0.4%, settling at 6,061.48.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.
MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR
MicroStrategy’s stock fell by 3.33%, closing at $336.70. The stock hit an intraday high of $352.36 and a low of $333.55, with a 52-week range of $46.75 to $542.99. The company has rebranded as Strategy, emphasizing its focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD and artificial intelligence. The new logo features a stylized “B,” symbolizing its position as a major Bitcoin Treasury Company. The Michael Saylor-led company reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $120.7 million, missing the analyst estimate.
Qualcomm Inc. QCOM
Qualcomm’s shares rose by 1.63%, closing at $175.86. The stock reached an intraday high of $177 and a low of $169.90, with a 52-week high of $230.63 and a low of $142.43. The company reported record first-quarter revenue of $11.7 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. This growth is attributed to its diversification initiatives.
Arm Holdings Plc ARM
Arm Holdings saw a 6.82% increase in its stock price, closing at $173.26. The stock’s intraday high was $173.95, with a low of $162.50, and a 52-week range of $71.80 to $188.75. The company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, with revenue of $983 million and adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share.
Ford Motor Co. F
Ford’s stock declined by 1.48%, closing at $10.01. The stock’s intraday high was $10.32, with a low of $9.96, and a 52-week range of $9.49 to $14.85. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the 33-cent estimate, with revenue of $48.2 billion.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock dropped by 3.58%, closing at $378.17. The stock reached an intraday high of $388.39 and a low of $375.53, with a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. Reports suggest that Elon Musk may meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month, potentially discussing Tesla and Starlink launches in India.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
