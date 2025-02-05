MicroStrategy Rebrands As Strategy, Unveils New Logo And Bitcoin-Focused Identity

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR has officially rebranded as Strategy, reflecting its sharpened focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD and artificial intelligence.

The company's new logo features a stylized "B", symbolizing its position as the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company.

It has also adopted orange as its primary brand color, aligning with Bitcoin's identity while representing energy and intelligence.

What Happened: As part of the transition, Strategy has launched new websites for its AI-powered business intelligence software at StrategySoftware.com and a new merchandise store at store.strategy.com.

Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy, described the change as a move toward simplification and clarity.

"Strategy is one of the most powerful and positive words in the human language. It represents a simplification of our company name to its most important, strategic core," he said.

Phong Le, President and CEO of Strategy, emphasized the company's role in two of the most transformative technologies today.

"Our new name powerfully and simply conveys the universal and global appeal of our company, and the value we bring to the strategies of our shareholders, customers, partners, and employees," Le said.

Why It Matters: The rebrand comes as the company continues to expand its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Strategy recently announced a $563.4 million preferred stock offering, pricing 7.3 million shares of 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock at $80 per share, with settlement expected on Feb. 5.

The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including further Bitcoin purchases and working capital.

Strategy's Bitcoin holdings have now grown to 471,107 BTC, following its latest acquisition of 10,107 Bitcoin at an average cost of $105,596 per BTC.

This marks the company's twelfth consecutive week of Bitcoin accumulation, adjusting its total cost basis to $64,511 per Bitcoin.

The firm's aggressive approach has drawn both praise and skepticism. Mizuho recently initiated coverage on the company with an ‘outperform' rating and a $515 price target, calling Strategy a "Lever for the Believer" in Bitcoin.

However, concerns remain about the sustainability of its premium valuation relative to its underlying Bitcoin holdings.

In a move that could enable further Bitcoin acquisitions, Strategy's shareholders recently approved an increase in authorized stock, giving the company greater flexibility in its capital structure.

