This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale upgraded the rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $150 price target. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $129.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar Inc. CAT from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $355 to $385. Caterpillar shares closed at $371.44 on Friday.

Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton upgraded the rating for Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC from Underperform to Peer Perform. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $487.27 on Friday.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc . TPX from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $67 to $80. Tempur Sealy shares closed at $63.14 on Thursday.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $100 price target. Zillow shares closed at $79.20 on Friday.

