Apple, Intel, Walgreens, UPS, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Despite the slower-than-expected economic growth in the US for the final quarter of 2024, the stock market ended in the green on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices witnessed a rise of 0.5% and 0.4% respectively, as the GDP growth rate fell short of the forecasted 2.6% expansion. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day 0.25% higher at 19,681.75.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock dipped by 0.74%, closing at $237.59. However, the shares were seen trading nearly 3% higher in the after-hours session. The intraday high and low were $240.79 and $237.21, respectively, with a 52-week range of $260.09 to $164.08. The tech giant reported a successful first quarter, with revenue of $124.3 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, both surpassing analyst estimates.

Intel Corp. INTC

Intel’s shares rose by 1.32%, closing at $20.01. The intraday high and low were $20.10 and $19.43, respectively, with a 52-week range of $46.63 to $18.51. Investors were closely watching the company’s CEO search and potential segment spin-offs following its fourth-quarter financial report. The company reported earnings per share of 13 cents which beat the consensus estimate of 12 cents.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA

Walgreens’ stock climbed by 1.87%, closing at $11.46. The intraday high and low were $11.60 and $11.25, respectively, with a 52-week range of $23.77 to $8.08. The company announced the suspension of its quarterly dividend as part of a longer-term turnaround strategy.

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS

UPS shares plummeted by 14.11%, closing at $114.9. The intraday high and low were $117.98 and $109.62, respectively, with a 52-week range of $158.95 to $109.62. The company reported a YoY consolidated revenue growth of 1.5% in the fourth quarter, missing the consensus.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 2.87%, closing at $400.28. The intraday high and low were $412.50 and $384.41, respectively, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.80. CEO Elon Musk announced that the production of the new Model Y vehicle would result in several weeks of lost production in the first quarter.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: