Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Nvidia: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The stock market ended Wednesday in the red, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 100 points, closing at 19,632.32, down 0.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also saw a decline, dropping nearly 0.5% to finish at 6,039.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, to end the day at 44,713.52. The Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates unchanged, breaking away from a pattern of three consecutive rate cuts that began in September. The rate remains in a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.
Tesla Inc.
Tesla’s stock fell by 2.26%, closing at $389.10 but gained more than 4% in the after-hours session. The stock reached an intraday high of $398.59 and a low of $384.48. Over the past 52 weeks, it has ranged from $138.80 to $488.54. The electric vehicle maker reported fourth-quarter earnings with revenue of $25.71 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion.
Meta Platforms Inc.
Meta’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.32%, closing at $676.49. The stock’s intraday high was $681.05, with a low of $665.67. Its 52-week range is $387.10 to $682.53. Meta reported fourth-quarter results with revenue of $48.39 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $47.03 billion.
Microsoft Corp.
Microsoft shares declined by 1.09%, closing at $442.33. The stock hit an intraday high of $446.88 and a low of $440.40. Its 52-week high and low are $468.35 and $385.58, respectively. The company reported second-quarter earnings with revenue of $69.6 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $68.78 billion.
International Business Machines Corp.
IBM’s stock rose by 1.32%, closing at $228.63. The stock’s intraday high was $229.47, with a low of $223.73. Its 52-week range is $162.62 to $239.35. IBM reported fourth-quarter earnings with revenue of $17.55 billion, slightly above the analyst consensus of $17.54 billion.
NVIDIA Corporation
Nvidia’s stock dropped by 4.03%, closing at $123.79. The stock reached an intraday high of $126.89 and a low of $120.05. Its 52-week high and low are $153.13 and $60.70, respectively. The semiconductor giant was hit hard by news of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI, affecting its valuation significantly.
