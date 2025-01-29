This MicroStrategy Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts initiated coverage on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Cesar Medina initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular S.A. TIGO with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $32. Millicom Intl Cellular shares closed at $27.60 on Tuesday.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $515. MicroStrategy shares closed at $335.93 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem initiated coverage on Curbline Properties Corp . CURB with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $27. Curbline Properties shares closed at $25.25 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Larimar Therapeutics shares closed at $3.48 on Tuesday.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital Hldgs GLXY with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of C$44.

