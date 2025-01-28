The stock market experienced a notable rebound today, with tech stocks leading the charge after a challenging start to the week. The Nasdaq 100 index rose by 2%, recovering from a decline the previous day. The index ended the day at 19,733.59. This recovery was driven by investor interest in buying the dip, particularly in technology shares.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Dow rose by 0.9% and 0.3% respectively. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday at 6,067.70 and the Dow at 44,850.35.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA

Alibaba’s stock surged by 6.71%, closing at $96.03. The stock reached an intraday high of $96.43 and a low of $89.90, with a 52-week range between $68.36 and $117.82. The company’s cloud division unveiled a new AI model, Qwen2.5-VL, which can interpret files and videos, challenging OpenAI’s Operator. This development has sparked interest in Alibaba’s technological advancements.

Starbucks Corp SBUX

Starbucks saw a modest increase of 0.37%, closing at $100.39. The stock’s intraday high was $100.68, with a low of $98.59, and it has traded between $71.55 and $102.56 over the past year. The coffee giant reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, with revenue of $9.4 billion and earnings per share of 69 cents. The company’s turnaround efforts have been positively received, despite a decline in comparable store sales.

JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU

JetBlue’s stock plummeted by 25.71%, ending the day at $6.01. The stock hit an intraday high of $6.98 and a low of $5.75, with a 52-week range of $4.50 to $8.31. The airline reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, with an adjusted loss per share of 21 cents. Despite a decline in capacity, JetBlue anticipates a positive operating margin in 2025.

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT

Lockheed Martin’s shares dropped by 9.17%, closing at $457.45. The stock’s intraday high was $479.73, with a low of $457.27, and it has traded between $413.92 and $618.95 over the past year. The defense contractor reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with a decline in net sales and a significant contraction in gross margin. However, the company’s backlog boosts prospects for 2025.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock edged up by 0.24%, closing at $398.1. The stock reached an intraday high of $400.59 and a low of $386.50, with a 52-week range between $138.80 and $488.54. The electric vehicle maker is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings, with a focus on delivery growth and advancements in autonomous technology. Analysts expect revenue to rise compared to the previous year.

