Monday’s trading session saw mixed results in the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 dropped by 1.5% to 6,012.28, shedding nearly 90 points, while the NASDAQ fell 3.07% to 19,341.83. On the other hand, the Dow managed to trade up by 0.65% to 44,713.58.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Nvidia Corporation NVDA
Nvidia shares fell by 16.86% to close at $118.58, with an intraday high and low of $128.40 and $116.70, respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $153.13 and $60.70. The company’s shares took a hit after China’s DeepSeek unveiled an AI model that offers cutting-edge performance at a fraction of the cost, sparking doubts about the need for massive GPU investments.
Broadcom Inc. AVGO
Broadcom shares dropped by 17.40% to $202.13, with an intraday high and low of $218.43 and $196.23, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $251.87 and $117.43. The company’s shares, along with other U.S. tech stocks, plummeted due to concerns over lower-cost Chinese AI models threatening America’s top tech giants.
Nebius Group N.V. NBIS
Nebius Group shares fell by 37.44% to $26.08, with an intraday high and low of $33.59 and $24.41, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $43.66 and $14.11. The company’s shares traded lower amid weakness in AI stocks due to concerns over competition from Chinese startup DeepSeek's new AI model.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor shares fell by 13.33% to $192.31, with an intraday high and low of $207 and $187.67, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $226.40 and $112.61. The company partnered with MTR Carbon Capture to supply a Polaris membrane carbon capture system to treat emissions from a Taiwan Semiconductor solvent incineration facility in Taiwan.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares dropped by 2.32% to $397.15, with an intraday high and low of $406.69 and $389, respectively. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80. The company’s shares faced diverging forecasts for its 2025 delivery growth, with Wall Street's expectations clashing with independent analysts' predictions amid uncertainty over new vehicle launches and potential policy changes.
Image via Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.