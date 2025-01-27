Taiwan Semiconductor Partners with MTR to Tackle Carbon Emissions

On Monday, MTR Carbon Capture bagged a deal from contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM to supply a Polaris membrane carbon capture system to treat emissions from a Taiwan Semiconductor solvent incineration facility in Taiwan.

The capture unit will be installed at Taiwan Semiconductor’s Taichung Zero-Waste Manufacturing Center by the end of 2025.

The project will showcase the effectiveness of MTR’s clean membrane capture technology in reducing carbon emissions from Taiwan Semiconductor operations.

MTR Carbon Capture will deploy larger Polaris systems in the future at additional Taiwan Semiconductor facilities and waste-to-energy plants in the region. MTR is working jointly on this project with CTCI, Taiwan’s most significant engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company.

MTR Carbon Capture President Brett Andrews noted the move as an essential first step in deploying clean Polaris capture systems in Taiwan to help a global leader like Taiwan Semiconductor decarbonize their operations.

Brazil’s Re.green reportedly bagged a $200 million deal with Microsoft Corp MSFT to buy 3.5 million carbon credits to restore Amazon and Atlantic forests. In 2023, Microsoft’s carbon footprint surpassed 17 million tons of carbon dioxide, up 40% from 2020.

Big Tech giants, including Microsoft, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN data center endeavors, have pressurized emission control promises.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Alibaba Group Holding BABA co-founder Jack Ma have been advocates for climate-focused investments.

Price Action: TSM stock is down 13.5% to $191.82 at the last check on Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock