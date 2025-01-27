This Twilio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan upgraded the rating for Twilio Inc. TWLO from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $77 to $185. Twilio shares closed at $136.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Morgan Stanley analyst Jefferson Harralson upgraded Exelixis, Inc. EXEL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $30 to $40. Exelixis shares closed at $32.38 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky upgraded the rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc . IPG from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $32 to $39. Interpublic shares closed at $28.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Christopher Schoell upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc . TTWO from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $175 to $230. Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $185.49 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Baird analyst David Leiker upgraded Aptiv PLC APTV from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $75 to $82. Aptiv shares closed at $63.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

