This Netflix Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps upgraded the rating for Netflix, Inc . NFLX from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $940 to $1150. Netflix shares closed at $869.68 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc . CRNX from Hold to Buy and announced a $55 price target. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $38.76 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded the rating for Hormel Foods Corporation HRL from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $35 to $36. Hormel Foods shares closed at $30.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert upgraded Nordson Corporatio n NDSN from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $255 to $280. Nordson shares closed at $220.18 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O'Dea upgraded 3M Company MMM from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $140 to $170. 3M shares closed at $146.89 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

