The US stock market experienced a mixed day on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index rising around 0.25% to 42,635.20. The S&P 500 index ended the day nearly 0.2% higher at 5,918.25 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.06% to 19,478.88.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares fell 36.13% to close at $6.10, with an intraday high and low of $6.79 and $4.65 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $11.41 and $0.68. The drop in quantum-related stocks comes after Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang expressed skepticism about the near-term usefulness of quantum computers.
Costco Wholesale Corp. COST shares rose by 0.65% to close at $927.37, with an intraday high and low of $930.5 and $915.42 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $1008.25 and $658.26. The stock climbed after the company reported a 9.9% year-over-year increase in its December net sales.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares fell by 4.31% to close at $121.84, with an intraday high and low of $125.30 and $120.12 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $227.30 and $117.91. The company was in focus after it invested $20 million in Absci Corporation for AI drug discovery advancements.
Roku Inc. ROKU shares rose by 6.42% to close at $83, with an intraday high and low of $84.92 and $78.60 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $99.80 and $48.33. The shares traded higher after the company reported surpassing 90 million streaming households in the first week of January 2025.
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares rose by 0.15% to close at $394.94, with an intraday high and low of $402.50 and $387.40 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $138.80. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Grok chatbot, developed by his AI startup xAI, would be integrated into Tesla vehicles. The statement was made on Tuesday.
