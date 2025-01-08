Costco Stock Climbs After December Net Sales Up 9.9% Year-Over-Year

Costco Wholesale Corp. COST shares are trading higher after the company released its December sales results.

The Details: Costco reported net sales of $27.52 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended Jan. 5, 2025, an increase of 9.9% from $25.03 billion last year. Net sales for the first 18 weeks were $94.04 billion, an increase of 8% from $87.07 billion last year.

Read Next: Wildfire Rips Through LA’s Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Destroying Homes: 3,000 Acres Burned As 30,000 Residents Evacuate

Costco reported December comparable sales rose 7.4% and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were up 9.9%.

The company said e-commerce sales in December were positively impacted by approximately 15%, due to the shorter holiday shopping season in 2024 versus 2023. Total and comparable sales were positively impacted by approximately 1.5% as a result of the shift in e-commerce sales.

COST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Costco shares are up 1.92% after hours at $945.16 on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock