Costco Stock Climbs After December Net Sales Up 9.9% Year-Over-Year

by Erica Kollmann, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 8, 2025 5:21 PM | 1 min read |
  • Costco reports net sales of $27.52 billion for the retail month of December, an increase of 9.9%.
  • Net sales for the first 18 weeks come in at $94.04 billion, an increase of 8%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. COST shares are trading higher after the company released its December sales results. 

The Details: Costco reported net sales of $27.52 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended Jan. 5, 2025, an increase of 9.9% from $25.03 billion last year. Net sales for the first 18 weeks were $94.04 billion, an increase of 8% from $87.07 billion last year.

Costco reported December comparable sales rose 7.4% and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were up 9.9%. 

The company said e-commerce sales in December were positively impacted by approximately 15%, due to the shorter holiday shopping season in 2024 versus 2023. Total and comparable sales were positively impacted by approximately 1.5% as a result of the shift in e-commerce sales.

COST Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Costco shares are up 1.92% after hours at $945.16 on Wednesday. 

