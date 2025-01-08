xAI's Grok Chatbot To Be Integrated Into Tesla Vehicles 'Soon,' Says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Grok chatbot, created by his artificial intelligence startup xAI, is going to be integrated into Tesla vehicles “soon.”

What Happened: “Grok in Teslas is coming soon. So you will be able to talk to your Tesla and ask for anything,” Musk said in a live stream on social media platform X.

Tesla confirmed the announcement with its CEO via its X account, dedicated to updates about its Cybertruck.

“You can ask for anything but I'll only give it to you if I'm in a good mood,” the company wrote on its Cybertruck profile about Musk’s announcement.

You can ask for anything but I'll only give it to you if I'm in a good mood — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) January 7, 2025

Why It Matters: Musk said as long back as Nov. 2023 that he would discuss a possible xAI-Tesla partnership with the Tesla board. Grok is now available only to users of Musk-owned social media platform X.

In December, the xAI announced that it has secured $6 billion in Series C funding from major technology and financial institutions, marking its second major funding round in 2024. Nvidia, AMD, A16Z, Blackrock, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Kingdom Holdings, Lightspeed, MGX, Morgan Stanley, OIA, QIA, Sequoia Capital, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital participated in the funding.

Grok 3, xAI’s new language model, is currently training. Musk said last week that Grok 3 is “coming soon” without giving a clearer timeline.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock