Intel Partners with Amazon Cloud to Drive Next-Gen Smart Vehicle Tech, Wins Stellantis, Karma Auto As Clients

At CES 2025, Intel Corp INTC showcased an expanded product portfolio and new partnerships to accelerate automakers’ transitions to electric and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Intel now offers a whole-vehicle platform, including high-performance computing, discrete graphics, and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside the Intel Automotive Virtual Design Environment (VDE) co-developed with Amazon.Com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In 2024, AWS and Intel forged a multi-year and multi-billion-dollar custom AI chip deal.

Intel’s optimization of the entire vehicle’s electrical and electronic architecture drives significant cost reductions and performance improvements, the company said.

Intel announced the availability of the Adaptive Control Unit (ACU) for electric vehicle (EV) power trains and zonal controller applications.

The ACU U310 supports consolidating multiple real-time, safety-critical, and cybersecurity functions, applications, and domains into a single chip.

Stellantis NV STLA Stellantis Motorsports and Karma Automotive adopted the adaptive control technology for their next-generation inverter control.

Intel announced the upcoming second-generation Intel Arc B-series Graphics for Automotive set for production by the end of 2025.

Intel and AWS introduced the Intel Automotive Virtual Development Environment on AWS, which ensures true hardware and software parity from cloud to car, integrating Intel Xeon processor-based Amazon EC2 instances and incorporating Intel’s Automotive SDV SoCs within the AWS environment.

Also this week, Intel launched a new suite of Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors to boost mobile computing for businesses, creators, and gamers.

Intel’s latest processors offer AI enhancements. It aims to drive its AI PC product portfolio in 2025 and beyond.

Intel stock plunged 59% in the last 12 months after failing to tap the AI frenzy that catapulted contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM into a trillion-dollar company. Additionally, Intel lost market share in data centers, AI, and GPUs to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD and Nvidia Corp NVDA, impacting its profitability.

Investors can gain exposure to Intel through iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX and VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH.

Price Action: INTC stock is down 0.60% at $19.89 at the last check on Wednesday.

