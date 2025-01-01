Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, And More: Tech Moguls Post Upbeat New Year Greetings: 'Have A Good Feeling About 2025'

As the world stepped into 2025, some of the biggest names in tech took to social media to share their New Year's greetings, hopes, and bold visions for the future.

What Happened: Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook expressed wishes for health and happiness for all.

Happy New Year! Hoping for health and happiness for you and your loved ones — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 1, 2025

In 2024, Apple's stock surged by 34.9%, outperforming the NASDAQ 100, which saw a gain of 27.01% over the same period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The latest analyst reports from Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, and Needham set an average price target of $286 for Apple, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%.

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL CEO Sundar Pichai also took to X to wish everyone and said he looked forward to the opportunities the new year holds.

Happy New Year! Lots to look forward to in 2025. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 1, 2025

Year-to-date, Alphabet Class A shares have risen by 37.01%, while Alphabet Class C shares have increased by 36.46%.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, teased upcoming innovations like X TV and X Money. She also encouraged users to “buckle up” for 2025.

In 2024, X changed the world. Now, YOU are the media!



2025 X will connect you in ways never thought possible. X TV, X Money, Grok and more.



Buckle up. Happy New Year!🥂 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) December 31, 2024

Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his excitement for the year. In a separate post, he also outlined 2025 goals such as releasing stronger products and inspiring future optimism.

Happy new year everyone! Let's make 2025 the best year ever. 😁 https://t.co/kwc1KOazr4 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 31, 2024

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk kept it brief with “HNY LFG 2025!!!”

He also shared a personal moment with his son, expressing a positive outlook for the year.

I have a good feeling about 2025 pic.twitter.com/LLgTEkpNdP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

In 2024, Tesla's stock jumped by 62.56%. The consensus price target for Tesla stands at $280.41, based on estimates from 33 analysts, with Mizuho setting a high of $515 on Dec. 17.

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram, posting a photo with his wife, Priscilla Chan, and toasting to “even bigger things in 2025.”

Recent analyst reports from JP Morgan, Truist Securities, and Piper Sandler set an average price target of $698.33 for Meta, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Year-to-date, Meta's stock has surged by 69.08%.

