Toyota Motor, SEALSQ, KULR Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation TM rose sharply during Thursday's session following a recent report suggesting the company is seeking a 20% return-on-equity target. The stock may also be reacting to the Nissan-Honda merger agreement.
Toyota Motor shares jumped 7.7% to $195.36 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD shares jumped 43.3% to $61.98.
- SEALSQ Corp LAES shares surged 38% to $7.53. On Thursday, SEALSQ announced the launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab, a research hub designed to help businesses transition to quantum-safe encryption.
- KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR gained 24.6% to $4.2700. On Thursday, KULR Technology Group announced that it has completed the purchase of 217.18 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $21 million, at an average price of $96,556.53 per BTC.
- Gevo, Inc. GEVO rose 23.1% to $1.86.
- Rumble Inc. RUM gained 23.1% to $15.61.
- POET Technologies Inc. POET jumped 19.8% to $6.90. POET Technologies recently announced a manufacturing agreement with Globetronics and provided an update on its joint venture with Super Photonics Xiamen.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT gained 17.7% to $14.00.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI jumped 14.5% to $13.06.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS rose 9.2% to $8.68.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 8.4% to $9.66.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 5.7% to $9.90.
