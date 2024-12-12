The U.S. stock market experienced a downturn today, with the Nasdaq Composite declining over 130 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a dip of 0.5%, closing at 43,914.12, while the S&P 500 also decreased by 0.5% to 6,051.25. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 17,000, surpassing market expectations.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s stock closed down 0.63% at $988.39, reaching an intraday high of $1002.47 and a low of $987.21. The stock’s 52-week range is $1007.80 to $631. The company reported strong first-quarter earnings, with revenue of $62.15 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.82, exceeding analyst expectations.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom shares fell 1.39% to close at $180.66, with a high of $182 and a low of $175.99. Its 52-week range is $186.42 to $102.46. The company posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with earnings per share beating estimates but revenue slightly missing expectations. The company reported a non-GAAP net income of $6.965 billion.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH

Celsius Holdings saw a significant rise of 7.49%, closing at $31.99, with an intraday high of $32.12 and a low of $30.12. Its 52-week range is $99.62 to $25.23. A JP Morgan analyst initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, highlighting its strong position in the energy drink market and potential for growth.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta’s stock decreased by 0.30%, closing at $630.79, with a high of $636.66 and a low of $627.21. The 52-week range is $638.40 to $331.22. CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold $88 million worth of shares recently, amid the company’s impressive 82% surge in 2024.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped 1.57% to $418.10, reaching a high of $429.30 and a low of $415. The 52-week range is $429.30 to $138.80. An analyst from Wedbush Securities projected Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap by 2025, driven by its autonomous and Cybercab initiatives.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: