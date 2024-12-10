The stock market experienced a downturn on Monday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices fell from their recent record highs. The S&P 500 decreased by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 0.25%. Despite these setbacks, both indices had recorded gains over the previous three weeks. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones also closed lower, shedding over 150 points.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares declined by 3.65%, closing at $26.93. The stock reached an intraday high of $28.39 and a low of $26.85, with a 52-week range between $64.83 and $9.95. The video game retailer reported third-quarter net sales of $860.3 million, falling short of last year’s $1.08 billion and missing the Street consensus estimate of $887.7 million.

United States Steel Corp. X

United States Steel saw its stock plummet by 9.68%, closing at $35.26. The day’s trading saw a high of $39.05 and a low of $30.55, with a 52-week range of $50.20 to $26.92. The drop followed reports that President Joe Biden plans to block the company’s sale to Nippon Steel due to national security concerns.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA

Walgreens shares surged by 17.74%, closing at $10.42. The stock hit an intraday high of $11.30 and a low of $8.54, with a 52-week range from $27.05 to $8.08. The increase came after reports of potential acquisition talks with Sycamore Partners, which could take the company private.

Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI

Rigetti Computing’s stock soared by 45.19%, closing at $6.49. The stock’s intraday high was $6.89, with a low of $4.28, and a 52-week range of $6.89 to $0.66. The company made headlines with its AI-powered calibration breakthrough in quantum computing, significantly enhancing its capabilities.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 2.87%, closing at $400.99. The stock reached an intraday high of $409.73 and a low of $390.85, with a 52-week range from $409.73 to $138.8. Tesla saw strong sales in China, marking its second-best week in 2024. Tesla’s insurance registrations in China reached 21,900 units for the week ending December 8, its second-best week of 2024, while BYD led with 85,000.

