This Robinhood Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny upgraded Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $67 to $97. Jefferies Financial shares closed at $78.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish upgraded the rating for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $26 to $49. Robinhood shares closed at $41.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded the rating for PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $86 to $103. PayPal shares closed at $89.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu upgraded JD.com, Inc. JD from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $43 to $46. JD.com shares closed at $37.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $85 to $91. McCormick shares closed at $77.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
