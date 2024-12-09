This Robinhood Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny upgraded Jefferies Financial Group Inc . JEF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $67 to $97. Jefferies Financial shares closed at $78.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $67 to $97. Jefferies Financial shares closed at $78.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish upgraded the rating for Robinhood Markets, Inc . HOOD from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $26 to $49. Robinhood shares closed at $41.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $26 to $49. Robinhood shares closed at $41.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded the rating for PayPal Holdings, Inc . PYPL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $86 to $103. PayPal shares closed at $89.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $86 to $103. PayPal shares closed at $89.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu upgraded JD.com, Inc . JD from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $43 to $46. JD.com shares closed at $37.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $43 to $46. JD.com shares closed at $37.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $85 to $91. McCormick shares closed at $77.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HOOD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: