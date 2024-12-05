On Thursday, major U.S. indices closed in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.5% to 44,765.71, the S&P 500 declining nearly 0.2% to 6,075.11, and the tech-focused Nasdaq dropping 1.25% to 2,396.17.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

GameStop Corporation GME shares surged by 5.92% to $28.63. The stock traded within the range of $30.87 to $26.15 over the day. The 52-week high and low prices for GameStop are $64.83 and $9.95, respectively.

GameStop’s stock soared after Roaring Kitty a.k.a Keith Gill returned to social media. His previous return this year led to a surge in meme stock shares. The latest tweet from his X account has the financial world abuzz, with the potential to influence stock prices once again.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported a 0.74% increase, closing at $344.81. The stock’s intraday high and low were $351.38 and $340.69, respectively. Lululemon’s 52-week high and low prices stand at $516.37 and $226.19.

Lululemon’s third-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed expectations. The company’s total revenue increased by 9% year-over-year, with a 4% rise in total comparable sales. The international market also saw a significant 33% year-over-year revenue jump.

Uber Technologies, Inc UBER shares dropped by 9.60% to $65.23. The stock’s intraday high and low were $72.03 and $64.28, respectively. Uber’s 52-week high and low prices are $87 and $54.84.

Uber’s stock took a hit following reports of Alphabet Inc.-owned Waymo’s plans to launch in Miami in 2026. This news could pose a significant challenge to Uber’s market share in the ride-hailing industry.

Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA experienced a 1.74% decline, closing at $392.87. The stock’s intraday high and low were $403.62 and $392.07, respectively. Ulta Beauty’s 52-week high and low prices are $574.76 and $318.17.

Ulta Beauty’s third-quarter results surpassed expectations, with quarterly earnings per share at $5.14 and revenue at $2.53 billion. The company also raised its full-year sales outlook, reflecting confidence in its continued growth trajectory.

Tesla Inc TSLA saw a 3.23% increase, closing at $369.49. The stock’s intraday high and low were $375.43 and $359.50, respectively. Tesla’s 52-week high and low prices are $375.43 and $138.80.

Tesla’s stock surged after Bank of America raised its 12-month price target on the stock from $350 to $400. The investment bank cited the company’s improving growth prospects as the reason behind the price hike.

