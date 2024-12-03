The U.S. stock markets were mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index dropping over 70 points. The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 ended the day in the green, rising by 0.4% and 0.05% respectively.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies saw its stock rise by 6.88%, closing at $70.96. The stock reached an intraday high of $71.37 and a low of $66.15, marking a new 52-week high. The company announced it received FedRAMP High Authorization for its Federal Cloud Service, enabling it to offer secure cloud services to U.S. government agencies.

Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce’s stock edged up by 0.13%, closing at $331.43. It hit an intraday high of $332.80 and a low of $323.65. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $9.44 billion, surpassing analyst expectations, though its earnings per share missed estimates. Salesforce highlighted a 30% increase in free cash flow, driven by AI advancements.

Okta Inc.

Okta’s shares increased by 1.06%, closing at $81.71. The stock’s intraday high was $81.88, with a low of $79.58. The company reported a strong third-quarter performance, with revenue and earnings per share both beating estimates. Okta’s guidance remained robust, boosting investor confidence.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms experienced a 3.51% increase, closing at $613.65. The stock reached a high of $614.20 and a low of $591.25. The company addressed its evolving role in content moderation amid global elections, which may have influenced investor sentiment.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s stock fell by 1.59%, closing at $351.42. It recorded an intraday high of $355.69 and a low of $348.2. The Elon Musk-led company reportedly gave its Cybertruck production line workers three days off, as per a recent report, which might have impacted its stock performance. The schedule of workers on the Cybertruck line has reportedly been inconsistent since late October.

