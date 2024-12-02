U.S. markets saw mixed results on Monday: the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% to 44,782, the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 6,047.15, and the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1% to close at 19,403.95.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Intel Corporation

Intel’s stock dipped 0.50% to close at $23.93, with an intraday high of $25.48 and a low of $23.44. The stock’s 52-week range is between $51.28 and $18.51. Intel’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, announced his retirement, reportedly under pressure from the board due to dissatisfaction with the company’s progress. Intel has appointed David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus as interim co-CEOs during the search for a new leader.

CleanSpark Inc.

CleanSpark shares rose by 1.18%, closing at $14.52. The stock reached an intraday high of $15.4 and a low of $14.11, with a 52-week high of $24.72 and a low of $6.41. The company reported its fiscal year 2024 earnings, showing a revenue increase of 125% year-over-year. Despite missing analysts’ estimates, CleanSpark ended the quarter with 8,049 Bitcoin BTC/USD and $122.2 million in cash. CleanSpark continues to focus on its Bitcoin mining operations.

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Super Micro Computer’s stock surged by 28.68%, closing at $42. The stock hit an intraday high of $44.15 and a low of $35.32, with a 52-week range from $122.90 to $17.25. The rise followed the completion of a review by an independent special committee, which found no basis for the concerns raised by the company’s former auditor. Super Micro reassured investors about its governance and transparency.

Upstart Holdings Inc.

Upstart’s stock fell 14.47% to $67.39, with an intraday high of $75.50 and a low of $66.88. The stock’s 52-week high is $86.07, and the low is $20.60. Analysts express caution about fintech lenders, suggesting better entry points post-earnings. Upstart faces challenges amid changing market conditions and investor sentiment.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s stock gained 3.46%, closing at $357.09. The stock reached an intraday high of $360 and a low of $351.15, with a 52-week range of $361.92 to $138.8. A Delaware judge rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package from 2018, despite shareholder approval. The compensation plan included challenging milestones for Musk to achieve. Tesla continues to navigate legal and financial hurdles.

