PS Plus December Lineup: New Games, Exclusive Trials And 30th Anniversary Surprises

As December approaches, Sony Group Corp. SONY has revealed the exciting lineup of games coming to its PS Plus subscription service.

PlayStation is also celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of special events for players, as detailed in a blog post.

The December offerings will be available from Dec. 3 to Jan. 6, and they include a mix of genre-defining titles, beloved classics, and fresh experiences for both new and long-time fans of the PlayStation ecosystem.

See Also: Shuhei Yoshida To Leave PlayStation After 30 Years: ‘I’d Like To Stay In The Industry’; Xbox’s Phil Spencer Reacts

December PS Plus Games: A Diverse Lineup

PS Plus subscribers across all tiers—Essential, Extra, and Premium—can expect three standout titles to download in December:

It Takes Two (PS4, PS5) : This award-winning cooperative adventure from Hazelight Studios has captivated players with its heartfelt story and innovative gameplay mechanics. Players will be tasked with navigating the emotional journey of two dolls brought to life, as they work together to overcome obstacles and save their relationship.

: This award-winning cooperative adventure from Hazelight Studios has captivated players with its heartfelt story and innovative gameplay mechanics. Players will be tasked with navigating the emotional journey of two dolls brought to life, as they work together to overcome obstacles and save their relationship. Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4, PS5) : Set in the iconic Alien universe, this real-time tactical action game invites players to control a squad of Colonial Marines battling to survive the deadly xenomorphs. With a gripping narrative and intense combat, it’s a must-play for fans of the franchise.

: Set in the iconic Alien universe, this real-time tactical action game invites players to control a squad of Colonial Marines battling to survive the deadly xenomorphs. With a gripping narrative and intense combat, it’s a must-play for fans of the franchise. TemTem (PS5): A Pokémon-inspired MMO adventure, TemTem offers an expansive world where players can capture, train, and battle unique creatures known as TemTem. The game continues to evolve, and its arrival on PS Plus gives players an easy entry point into this growing online community.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Trial For Premium Members

In addition to the December games, PS Plus Premium members will get access to a new game trial for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, starting Dec. 3. The trial will give players the chance to experience the high-octane, third-person shooter set in the Warhammer universe before deciding if they want to purchase the full game.

PS2 Classics Make A Comeback

For Premium subscribers, the classics catalogue will also expand with three iconic PS2 platformers:

Sly 2: Band of Thieves

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Free Online Multiplayer And Esports Tournament

Sony is also offering a free online multiplayer weekend from Dec. 6-8 for both PS4 and PS5 users, meaning players won’t need a PS Plus subscription to enjoy online gaming during this period.

Furthermore, PlayStation will host an esports tournament during the same weekend, featuring popular titles like EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Madden NFL 25, College Football 25, UFC 5, MLB The Show 24, and Guilty Gear Strive.

Exclusive Offers And Sweepstakes

In addition to the game releases, Sony is celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary with several special promotions:

30 months of PS Plus Premium : A sweepstakes will be held from Dec. 10-23, where 30 winners will each receive 30 months of PS Plus Premium.

: A sweepstakes will be held from Dec. 10-23, where 30 winners will each receive 30 months of PS Plus Premium. 30% off films on Sony Pictures Core : From Dec. 3-9, PlayStation users will be able to enjoy significant discounts on films available through Sony's streaming platform.

: From Dec. 3-9, PlayStation users will be able to enjoy significant discounts on films available through Sony's streaming platform. Film credit on Sony Pictures Core: From Dec. 10 to Jan. 10, any purchase of a 12-month PS Plus membership will include a film credit for Sony Pictures Core.

Don’t Miss Out On November’s Games

As December’s games arrive, PlayStation subscribers should make sure to grab November's titles before they disappear. This month, players can still download:

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Death Note Killer Within

These titles will no longer be available after Dec. 3, so act fast if you haven't already added them to your library.

Now Read:

Image courtesy: PlayStation.