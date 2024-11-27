Shuhei Yoshida To Leave PlayStation After 30 Years: 'I'd Like To Stay In The Industry'; Xbox's Phil Spencer Reacts

Shuhei Yoshida, one of PlayStation's longest-serving executives, will leave the company in January 2025 after more than 30 years.

Yoshida joined Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PlayStation at its inception and rose to prominence as the head of Worldwide Studios from 2008 to 2019.

During his tenure, he became a key public figure for the brand, known for his direct engagement with fans and appearances in notable campaigns, including PlayStation's viral PS4 game-sharing demonstration.

Since 2019, Yoshida has focused on supporting independent game developers, further diversifying PlayStation's catalog. His contributions were recognized in 2023 when he received the BAFTA Games Fellowship.

Moving On

In a Tuesday PlayStation Blog interview, Yoshida explained his decision to step away now. "When I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on," he said.

"The company's been doing great. I love PS5, I love the games that are coming out on this platform," Yoshida added.

However, on Twitter, Yoshida shared that he plans to remain in the video game industry after leaving PlayStation but has not revealed any future plans.

When one user asked him: “Shu, you are not retiring, are you?”, he answered: “No, I’d like to stay in the industry :).”

Tributes From Colleagues

Meanwhile, the announcement of Yoshida's departure has drawn reactions from across the industry.

For instance, Xbox's Phil Spencer shared his thoughts on social media: "Congrats on an amazing career at PlayStation. You’ve always been a great advocate for the industry, for creators, and for players. I’ve appreciated the time we’ve been able to spend talking gaming."

Guerrilla Games' Mathijs de Jonge also said: "Sad to see you leave, Shu. Thank you for your support and kindness. Wishing you all the best on your next dream job!"

Yoshida's departure coincides with PlayStation's 30th anniversary, marking the end of an era for one of its most prominent figures.

