On Wednesday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results: the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to close at 43,958.19, while the S&P 500 gained a slight 0.02% to end at 5,985.38. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3% to finish at 19,230.72.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir closed the day with a 1.42% gain at $60.70, with an intraday high and low of $63.39 and $59.85 respectively. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $63.39 and $15.66. The company recently announced the renewal of its multi-year enterprise agreement with mining giant Rio Tinto Plc, extending the partnership for an additional four years.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s shares rose by 2.48% to close at $214.10. The stock’s intraday high and low were $215.09 and $209.14, with a 52-week high and low of $215.09 and $139.53. The company launched a low-cost shopping storefront called "Haul" to compete with heavily discounted Chinese products from competitors like Temu and Shein.

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO

Cisco’s stock increased by 0.80% to close at $59.18. The intraday high and low were $59.28 and $57.84, while the 52-week high and low were $59.38 and $44.5. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $13.84 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion.

Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR

Intuitive Machines saw a significant 13.08% increase to close at $11.76. The stock’s intraday high and low were $12.99 and $10.60, with a 52-week high and low of $13.25 and $2.09. The company’s shares rose in anticipation of its earnings report, set to be released on Thursday.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares saw a slight increase of 0.53% to close at $330.24. The stock’s intraday high and low were $344.60 and $322.50, with a 52-week high and low of $358.64 and $138.80. The EV giant recalled 2,431 Cybertrucks in the U.S. over concerns of a potential loss of drive power to the wheels.

