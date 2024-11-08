This Bank of America Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani upgraded the rating for Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $85. Upstart shares closed at $55.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani upgraded BioNTech SE BNTX from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $90 to $137. BioNTech shares closed at $107.88 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Daiwa Capital analyst Jonathan Kees upgraded the rating for AppLovin Corporation APP from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $80 to $280. AppLovin shares closed at $246.53 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz upgraded Bank of America Corporation BAC from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $46 to $54. Bank of America shares closed at $44.77 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman upgraded the rating for The Home Depot, Inc. HD from Market Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $360 to $455. Home Depot shares closed at $399.44 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
