Apple's AI Rollout, Slimmer Devices, And Vision Pro's Future: This Week In Appleverse

As the week wraps up, let’s take a look at the top stories that shaped Apple Inc. AAPL. The tech giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) offerings are set to roll out gradually, with some features not expected until 2025. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a “significantly skinnier” iPhone 17.

Apple’s AI Rollout Could Extend Beyond Fall. According to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, the Apple Intelligence service will be available for developers later this summer, but it won’t be part of the initial beta releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. The software will launch as a preview in the fall, working only on a subset of Apple's devices and only in American English. Read the full article here.

Apple Resumes Its Pursuit Of Thinness. The company is reportedly planning to launch a "significantly skinnier" iPhone 17 as part of a broader strategy to make its devices thinner. This move is in line with the company's recent focus on thinness, which was evident in the design of the OLED iPad Pro. Read the full article here.

Limiting ‘Apple Intelligence’ Features Not A Tactic To Boost iPhone Sales, say top executives. Apple's new AI features, which are part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, will only be accessible on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The AI features utilize on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across Apple devices. Read the full article here.

Vision Pro Users Are Quickly Giving Up On The Device, says top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Many users are buying the Vision Pro but are not using it extensively, reported AppleInsider. Kuo stated that merely creating a cheaper version of the headset will not address the issue. Read the full article here.

Apple Could Partner With Japanese Firms Like Canon To Amplify Vision Pro’s Reach, says lead developer. Pre-orders for the new mixed-reality headset started in Japan on Friday, with sales expected to kick off on June 28. "Apple Vision Pro has the highest quality displays pretty much that a consumer can buy, so we can deliver an entertainment experience that is better than anything else," said Mike Rockwell, vice president of Apple's Vision Products Group. Read the full article here.

