Apple Could Partner With Japanese Firms Like Canon To Amplify Vision Pro's Reach, Says Lead Developer

Apple Inc. AAPL intends to join forces with Japanese companies, including Canon, to bolster the development and popularity of its first-generation mixed-reality headset Vision Pro.

What Happened: Pre-orders for the new mixed-reality headset started in Japan on Friday, with sales expected to kick off on June 28, reported Nikkei citing the executive who spearheaded the product’s development.

“Apple Vision Pro has the highest quality displays pretty much that a consumer can buy, so we can deliver an entertainment experience that is better than anything else,” said Mike Rockwell, vice president of Apple’s Vision Products Group.

Apple is also pushing forward spatial video technology in collaboration with Japanese firms. Canon is preparing to release a 3D camera lens that will be compatible with the Vision Pro, broadening content creation possibilities beyond Apple’s cameras.

Over 2,000 spatial apps have been custom-made for the Vision Pro, and the headset’s operating system, visionOS, is compatible with over 1.5 million iOS and iPadOS apps. Apple is also promoting the creation of more Vision Pro apps, including at a hub in Japan, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Last month, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer expressed his satisfaction with the product’s high price point. The headset has found use cases in various sectors, including healthcare, where it has become a preferred tool for surgeons performing “keyhole” surgeries.

Despite the absence of official sales figures from Apple, the market excitement surrounding the Vision Pro has notably diminished. Reports indicate that the company has reduced production due to low demand.

Additionally, the headset's value on the secondhand market seems to be dropping, with lightly used base models being sold on eBay for $1,000 or more below the original price.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.