Former Trump Defense Secretary Brands Him A Security Threat: Politico

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has voiced concerns over the potential national security risks posed by the mishandling of classified documents, in the wake of allegations against former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Jake Tapper, Esper drew parallels between the ongoing case against a Massachusetts National Guard airman and the charges against Trump.

What Happened: Esper highlighted the potential dangers of classified documents falling into the wrong hands, outlining scenarios where such information could be exploited by foreign agents or used to develop countermeasures against the U.S. military, Politico reports.

When asked if Trump could be trusted with the nation’s secrets if re-elected in 2024, Esper responded negatively, citing the potential risks to national security and service members. He emphasized the irresponsibility of having such documents “floating around.”

Esper, who was appointed as Defense Secretary by Trump in June 2019 and fired in November 2020, has been openly critical of Trump’s actions, as detailed in his book “A Sacred Oath.”

Why It Matters: This development adds to the growing concerns surrounding Trump’s handling of classified documents. Trump’s actions have been a grave concern for lawmakers and have drawn criticism from key GOP figures, including Barr and Christie.

Trump’s indictment in the Mar-a-Lago investigation has led to speculations about potential jail time and has sparked debates about its impact on the Republican party. The indictment has also been a significant fundraising tool for the Trump campaign, which has raised $6.6 million since the indictment.