Donald Trump's campaign has raised over $6.6 million since the federal government indicted him.

What Happened: The former president's campaign said that in just a "few short days" Donald Trump for President 2024 has raised the amount and counting.

The campaign said that $4.5 million had been raised from digital fundraising and an additional $2.1 million raised at President Trump's event at Bedminster.

The statement described the prosecutor in the case, Jack Smith, as "deranged." It said Smith had taken the "unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent."

Why It Matters: Trump had swiftly turned his indictment news into a fundraising opportunity. Minutes after he announced that he had been indicted on Truth Social he asked his supporters to donate for his campaign.

Trump described the Mar-a-Lago documents indictment as "yet another witch hunt" at the time.

Following his arraignment, Trump spoke from his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club and defended the possession of classified documents. He said he was being persecuted in the same way a fascist or communist nation would do so.

The former U.S. leader faces 400 years in jail and a $9 million fine if Smith's prosecutorial efforts are successful and he receives the maximum penalty for each of the 38 counts he was indicted.

