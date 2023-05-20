Elon Musk Once Said DeSantis Could Easily Win Against Biden — Did The Billionaire Just Switch His Choice?

The Republican presidential primary pulled in another candidate this week, as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) threw in his name, joining a crowded field.

What Happened: Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate and came up through the ranks the hard way. Raised by a single mother and having grown up in poverty, the senator stands in stark contrast with the other candidates in the fray, many of whom come from affluent backgrounds.

In a campaign video, Scott says, "Today is chaos … immersed in a culture where everyone is affected."

"We have the teaching, sort of necessity of individual responsibility. If you are able-bodied, you work, if you take out a loan, you'll pay it back," the senator says.

"If you commit a violent crime, you go to jail," he adds, going on to introduce himself as a candidate for the GOP primary.

In response to the video, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday, "Great statement by @votetimscott!"

Why It's Important: Although Musk has often projected himself as a moderate, he suggested last year that he shifted his allegiance to the Republican party.

He once tweeted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could come out on top if he were pitted against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. "If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn't even need to campaign," he said back then.

The Tesla CEO ruled out former President Donald Trump as a contender, reasoning that the latter would be 82 years old by the time his second term were completed.

Opinion polls favor Trump to emerge as the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential race. DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy, although reports suggest he is likely to make it official next week.

Among the candidates who have already confirmed their candidacies are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor William Asa Hutchinson II and right-wing political commentator Larry Elder.

