In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024.

The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he faced off against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.

In mid-June, Musk said he voted for the Republicans for the first time in the special election for Texas' 34th Congressional district, which was won by GOP candidate Mayra Flores. She was in office for several months before losing her seat in the 2022 midterm elections.

In July, former President Donald Trump accused Musk of lying regarding his maiden vote for the Republicans. Back in June, when a Twitter follower asked who Musk preferred as a presidential candidate, he mentioned DeSantis.

When this was brought to the notice of DeSantis, he gave a peculiar reply, saying he welcomes support from African Americans, in an apparent reference to Musk's place of birth — South Africa.

Originally published on July 12, 2022