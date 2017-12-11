Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 11
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 11, 2017 7:49am   Comments
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing the debut of bitcoin futures (finally!), stocks moving from the ASH conference, and a big upgrade to United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X). 

Featured guest:

8:35 a.m.: Christian Fromhertz, Founder and CEO of Tribeca Trade Group

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

