5 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2017 5:19am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $232.47 million after the closing bell. Quanex Building shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $20.90 on Friday.
  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) disclosed that its Phase II COBALT trial met the primary endpoint. Akari Therapeutics shares jumped 18.16 percent to $5.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $106.60 million after the closing bell. KMG Chemicals shares fell 0.35 percent to $54.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) reported that VITALITY-ALS did not meet primary and secondary endpoints in Phase 3 trial of tirasemtiv. Cytokinetics shares dropped 4.44 percent to $7.64 in after-hours trading.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) filed for 4,746,820 offering from selling shareholders and announced a litigation settlement agreement with Tronc. Social Reality shares declined 3.51 percent to $4.95 in the after-hours trading session.

