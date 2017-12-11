36 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS shares jumped 41.11 percent to close at $5.32 on Friday, after the company announced it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with a group of investors, which will result in gross proceeds of $4.8 million.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) shares gained 23.21 percent to close at $6.90. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) announced plans to buy Sigma Designs for $7.05 per share in cash.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares jumped 21.26 percent to close at $5.59.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 20.9 percent to close at $2.43 on Friday.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares rose 20.37 percent to close at $27.65.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) climbed 19.30 percent to close at $8.84.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares rose 18.39 percent to close at $3.09.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 17.59 percent to close at $6.35.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) shares gained 17.24 percent to close at $3.74 on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares rose 17.19 percent to close at $6.00.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares climbed 15.38 percent to close at $13.65 on Friday.
- Steadymed Ltd (NASDAQ: STDY) surged 13.23 percent to close at $3.51 on Friday, after the company reported that no clinical trials were required for Trevyent and that the FDA had agreed to the pathway for the drug candidate's NDA resubmission.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) climbed 14.12 percent to close at $6.95. Earlier in the week, Zacks Investment Research had upgraded the company from "Sell" to "Hold".
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) surged 6.02 percent to close at $79.97 on Friday as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) jumped 15.29 percent to close at $31.60 on Friday after the company provided an update on data from the Phase 1 005 clinical study of elacestrant in patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer during the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ: PRAN) jumped 8.62 percent to close at $3.3456, as the company announced a research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to study the ability of movement disorders compound, PBT434 to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) gained 5.45 percent to close at $7.54 as the company announced the appointment of Arwa Shurrab and Jamie Ellen Siegel in its clinical hemophilia programs.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 9.73 percent to close at $44.55. The company has announced the appointment of Ms. Sandra A. Gardiner as its Executive Vice-President and CFO.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares surged 9.07 percent to close at $4.33.
Losers
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) tumbled 24.71 percent to close at $1.98 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) shares dipped 18.77 percent to close at $11.90 on Friday as the company issued an update on patent litigation.
- Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 17.85 percent to close at $9.85. Tellurian reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 17.02 percent to close at $1.95 on Friday as the company announced a purchase price of $2.00 per unit for a registered direct offering of 3,500,000 units.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dipped 15.03 percent to close at $27.25 after the company announced the start of a pivotal clinical study of its synthetic human hepcidin candidate in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia who have cardiac iron levels above normal.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares dropped 14.97 percent to close at $61.91 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares fell 11.33 percent to close at $1.80 on Friday after surging 12.78 percent on Thursday.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares declined 10.71 percent to close at $2.00.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) dipped 10.56 percent to close at $100.84 on Friday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 9.91 percent to close at $11.98.
- IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) dropped 9.84 percent to close at $16.95 after the company announced its fourth quarter results.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) declined 9.51 percent to close at $13.51 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 9.03 percent to close at $7.86 after gaining 4.2 percent in pre-market trading and jumping 39.58 percent on Thursday.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares fell 8.42 percent to close at $3.75.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 7.84 percent to close at $12.35. The company announced that certain stockholders intended to offer 10,000,000 shares of its common stock for sale.
