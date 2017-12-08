Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 8
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 08, 2017
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing which banks will be exposed to bitcoin once futures hit the market and a big upgrade for Trivago NV-ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) Plus earnings from American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI), and trading the jobs number.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

