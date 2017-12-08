Market Overview

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 5:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares climbed 70.04 percent to close at $156.27 on Thursday after the company disclosed that Phase 2 trial of SAGE-217 met its primary endpoint.
  • Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ENTL) shares jumped 49.84 percent to close at $23.99 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) announced plans to acquire Entellus Medical for $24 per share in cash.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares jumped 39.58 percent to close at $8.64 on Thursday after dipping 7.47 percent on Wednesday.
  • Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) gained 24.45 percent to close at $3.41 in pre-market trading after the firm raised 2018 revenue guidance 50 percent from $25 million to between $36 million and $38 million. The change is justified by a swell in orders at Digital Power’s defense and commercial units, including a major Microphase Corporation order from the U.S. Air Force.
  • Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) jumped 23.75 percent to close at $3.70. Viking Therapeutics priced its 5.13 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
  • SeaChange International (NYSE: SEAC) gained 23.57 percent to close at $3.46 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares gained 22.37 percent to close at $4.65.
  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 21.97 percent to close at $3.83 on Thursday.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 19.05 percent to close at $2.50.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HOME) shares surged 18.87 percent to close at $29.36. At Home priced 5 million share offering at $24.50 per share.
  • Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) shares jumped 18.31 percent to close at $64.87 following strong Q4 results.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) climbed 16.16 percent to close at $11.86 after gaining 13.00 percent on Wednesday.
  • Vital Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTL) shares rose 14.94 percent to close at $5.00.
  • NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) jumped 14.76 percent to close at $19.05 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 14.39 percent to close at $3.18 on Thursday after surging 16.32 percent on Wednesday.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares surged 13.5 percent to close at $19.51 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance.
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) gained 6.43 percent to close at $72.01 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020.
  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 6.19 percent to close at $33.45 on better-than-expected quarterly profit.
  • Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) shares rose 6.16 percent to close at $5.00 as the company posted Q3 results.


Losers

  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) shares tumbled 23.22 percent to close at $44.15 on Thursday following Q3 results.
  • Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 19.43 percent to close at $3.94 on Thursday.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) declined 16.99 percent to close at $16.00 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares dipped 15.53 percent to close at $3.59 on Thursday following weak Q4 and FY18 guidance.
  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares fell 12.95 percent to close at $10.96.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares dipped 12.63 percent to close at $6.02 on Thursday.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 12.02 percent to close at $7.39
  • PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: PPDF) shares dropped 11.17 percent to close at $7.16.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares fell 9.85 percent to close at $46.70 following weak quarterly results.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shares tumbled 9.01 percent to close at $41.40 as the company posted Q2 results.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares dropped 8.52 percent to close at $8.27.
  • Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares fell 8.11 percent to close at $2.3799 following Q3 results.
  • National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) slipped 4.24 percent to close at $25.51 after the company reported a public offering of 5,000,000 common shares.

