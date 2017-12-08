Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 4:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued weak third quarter earnings forecast. Finisar shares slipped 0.83 percent to $17.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) reported a common stock offering. Aqua Metals shares tumbled 8.37 percent to $2.41 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak third quarter and FY18 guidance. American Outdoor Brands shares dipped 14.47 percent to $12.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Science Applications shares gained 2.82 percent to $77.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) reported an 8 million share common stock offering. Tellurian shares dipped 13.18 percent to $10.41 in after-hours trading.

