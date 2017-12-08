5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: FNSR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued weak third quarter earnings forecast. Finisar shares slipped 0.83 percent to $17.90 in the after-hours trading session. Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) reported a common stock offering. Aqua Metals shares tumbled 8.37 percent to $2.41 in after-hours trading.

