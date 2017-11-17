Market Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Sharply Higher After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2017
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are trading higher by $2.75, or 24 percent, at $15.30 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 8 cents along with a sales beat of $40.45 million.

After a higher open, Abercrombie & Fitch fell nearly $1.00 before finding support at $14.71 and continued its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $16.19, which marks its highest level since it peaked in last December at $16.36.

It has since retreated a bit into the mid-$15.00 handle.

