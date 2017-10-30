Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Technical Levels Highlighted On Monday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 9:59am   Comments
Share:

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Moday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) - $10.57 is the June low. That's a key support level.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NASDAQ: CMG) - It looks like the sellers are finally done. The stock has a three-day range from $270-$283.99, and needs to hold Friday's close of $275.15.
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) hit a pre-market low of $54.75. Below that the next relevant number is the June 2016 low of $55.10.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)- looks like it's pausing at Friday's $61.69 high, so that'll be key resistance.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) needs to stay above $43, or look out to $40.80 if it can't.
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) - $14.75 was the pre-market low. Above that there's an old low at $15.75. If it can get up there, look for it to fill the gap at $16.
  • JD.com (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) has major resistance at $39.
  • Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) needs to hold $66 as key support

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + BMY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 30, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Personal Spending Ticks Higher, Manafort-Gates, AMD Downgrade
Morgan Stanley Downgrades AMD, Says 2018 Upside Looks Less Likely
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
PreMarket Prep Outlook For Monday, October 30, 2017: FANG Overpowers The Market
Advanced Micro Devices Lower For Third Day In A Row
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CMG

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.