Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter's Stock Approaches Critical $20 Level
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2017 2:39pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter's Stock Approaches Critical $20 Level
Related TWTR
Jeff Bezos: The Terminator
How Bad Has The Blue Apron IPO Been? Some Perspective On High-Profile IPO Opens
Move Over FANGs, China's BAT Stocks Go From Copycats To Fat Cats (Investor's Business Daily)

A month ago, the near-term outlook for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) bulls was looking fairly bleak. However, in the past few weeks, the stock has broken out of a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern and is now trading at 2017 highs near the $20 level.

Here are the technical levels that traders should be watching.

Back on June 8, Benzinga reported on the bearish head-and-shoulders formation in Twitter’s stock. At the time, we pointed out that it would be difficult for Twitter bulls to make a solid argument for a bullish breakout unless the stock trades above $20. But with the stock set to close right near the $20 level, that bullish breakout could now be imminent.

Related Link: Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

It has been nearly a year since Twitter has traded above $20. The last time Twitter made a sustained push above $20 was last year, when a swirl of Twitter buyout rumors were being reported seemingly on a daily basis. After those rumors came and went with no deal announced, Twitter dipped back below $20 to as low as $14.12 in April 2017.

Twitter made two attempts to break above $20 since October 2016. The first rally stalled at $19.84 in December 2016, and another rally peaked at $19.78 in May 2017. Twitter came agonizingly close to the $20 level in early Friday trading, surging as high as $19.97 before pulling back slightly.

If Twitter follows through with a break of $20, the next major resistance could be 2016 highs in the $25 region. However, if the rally for $20 stalls for a third time, expect shares back down below $17 in the months ahead.

At least one option buyer placed a major bearish bet on Twitter this week. On Tuesday, Benzinga Pro notified subscribers of a 3500-share purchase of December 15 $18 Twitter puts.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Jeff Bezos: The Terminator
How Bad Has The Blue Apron IPO Been? Some Perspective On High-Profile IPO Opens
What's Going Down At The Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
Recent Downside In Snap Shares May Be An Overreaction; Stifle Upgrades To Buy
The Market In 5 Minutes
Lighting It Up: How Marijuana-Focused HERB Developed Engagement Levels Comparable To Vice And Buzzfeed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TWTR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.