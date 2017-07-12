Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 4:27am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) Jan 19 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.6 vs 11 OI; Ref=$7.59
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Dec 15 $18 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $1.67 vs 1065 OI; Ref=$18.58
  • Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Aug 18 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2386 @ $0.676 vs 3 OI; Ref=$131.83
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 18 $15 Puts at the Bid: 2940 @ $0.25 vs 1020 OI; Ref=$17.49
  • Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) Sep 15 $35 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1707 @ $0.971 vs 772 OI; Ref=$38.94
  • Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) Feb 16 $14 Puts Sweep (38) at the Bid: 883 @ $1.8 vs 5 OI; Ref=$13.98
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.8 vs 10 OI; Ref=$24.9

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

