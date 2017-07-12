Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) Jan 19 $5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 4000 @ $0.6 vs 11 OI; Ref=$7.59
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Dec 15 $18 Puts at the Bid: 3500 @ $1.67 vs 1065 OI; Ref=$18.58
- Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Aug 18 $125 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 2386 @ $0.676 vs 3 OI; Ref=$131.83
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 18 $15 Puts at the Bid: 2940 @ $0.25 vs 1020 OI; Ref=$17.49
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) Sep 15 $35 Puts Sweep (17) at the Ask: 1707 @ $0.971 vs 772 OI; Ref=$38.94
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) Feb 16 $14 Puts Sweep (38) at the Bid: 883 @ $1.8 vs 5 OI; Ref=$13.98
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.8 vs 10 OI; Ref=$24.9
