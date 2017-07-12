Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

(NASDAQ: FINL) Feb 16 $14 Puts Sweep (38) at the Bid: 883 @ $1.8 vs 5 OI; Ref=$13.98 Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Aug 18 $28 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.8 vs 10 OI; Ref=$24.9

