3 Stocks Set To Make Hay Under Trump's New Budget Bill

The One Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBB) is now the law of the land, with President Trump taking a victory lap after signing the legislation into law on July 4, 2025.

The new tax and regulatory policy in the bill is already sending huge ripples across the markets. Some sectors are falling, as they’ve now lost the federal government’s favor.

New, significant tax benefits to long-term holders of stock in small businesses and startups are already changing investor behavior.

And, of course, a big new budget bill means plenty of big new winning stocks.

3 OBBB Stocks That May Already Be Striking Lightning

Drilling down into individual stocks that are expected to benefit from the new OBBB legislation involves examining industries favored by the legislation, such as semiconductors, manufacturing, and materials. Here are a few key sector stocks that are expected to benefit from the bill.

Intel Corp.

This rationale could apply to any chip manufacturer that’s playing nice with Uncle Sam, but semiconductors are an obvious favorite coming out of the new budget bill.

"The main benefit for semiconductor manufacturing in the OBBBA is a substantial increase in the tax credit for companies who break ground on new chip fabs before the end of 2026 – an increase from 25% to 35%," said Michael Bergines, wealth advisor at Prospero Wealth, in San Francisco, Cal. "This tax credit is uncapped and will be grandfathered in for all spending on projects begun in 2025."

The tax credit will primarily benefit companies that have already committed to US-based manufacturing, and this includes not only Intel INTC but also Micron MU and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.

Intel stands out as its shares have already risen 18% year-to-date and up 15.6% in the past month. That's significantly ahead of the computer and technology sector’s gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500’s gain of 4.4%.

Lam Research

The OBBB also includes major funding for the artificial intelligence sector as the federal government continues to seek AI partners that expand American technology influence across the globe.

The legislation should boost U.S. semiconductor companies, such as Fremont, California-based Lam Research LRCX, which designs and manufactures semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Bergines said the bill should "continue to help" semiconductor equipment companies like Lam, Applied Materials AMAT, and KLA Corp. KLAC.

LCRX shares are up 39.9% so far in 2025, but should go higher with the budgetary winds at its back. Toshiya Hari, a Goldman Sachs tech analyst, launched coverage on Lam Research with a Buy on the stock and a target price of $115. It's trading at $101 as of July 10.

MP Material

At first glance, you may not think the OBBA applies to a company that engages in the production of rare earth specialty materials to the US military, and to billions of dollars of associated budget funding, but that's where MP Materials MP finds itself right now.

The Las Vegas-based materials company saw its share price bounce by 50% on July 10 after rolling out a multibillion-dollar public-private partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense to “dramatically accelerate the build-out of an end-to-end U.S. rare earth magnet supply chain and reduce foreign dependency.”

"We saw MP Material jump to a new high on news from the Pentagon," said Stephen Herbert Akin, founder at Akin Investments in Charleston, S.C. "The stock appears on our proprietary stock screener on June 9, 2025, at $25.51 per share. In less than a week, the stock traded up to $40, and yesterday it hit $48.01."

George Gianarikas, a Canaccord analyst, doubled his MP price target from $27 to $55 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock on Friday, July 11.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock