This Investor Is Comfortable Holding Apple Stock, But Is Concerned About Amazon: Here's Why

UBS upgraded the technology sector to Overweight on Wednesday morning, but Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington splashed caution on the analyst firm's call.

"I'm never amazed at how low stocks can actually go when you get into this environment," Talkington said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What To Know: The call on the broader tech sector as a whole is where she takes issue. Although she feels comfortable holding some tech stocks like Apple Inc AAPL, she thinks the trend is still down from current levels.

"If you're going to invest in tech and stay invested, I think, expect these stocks to go lower," Talkington said.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is one of the tech stocks she is most worried about after Walmart Inc WMT and Target Corp TGT plunged following their quarterly reports on weak margins and logistics issues.

"Amazon ... they're the epicenter of logistics," Talkington said. "Amazon being down 5% also definitely has me nervous."

Although Amazon has fallen the furthest among the mega-cap tech stocks, it is still the most expensive of the group with a forward price-to-earnings multiple over 50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded between $2,048.11 and $3,773.07 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 7.31% at $2,138.64 at press time.

Photo: ajay_suresh from Flickr.