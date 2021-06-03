fbpx
QQQ
-2.58
336.05
-0.77%
DIA
+ 0.20
346.16
+ 0.06%
SPY
-0.83
421.16
-0.2%
TLT
-0.37
138.90
-0.27%
GLD
-3.39
182.16
-1.9%

What's Going On With Snap Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
June 3, 2021 2:16 pm
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading lower by 3.2% at $60.77 Thursday afternoon. Weakness appears related to overall market weakness as well as Wednesday news the company's Head of Original Content Sean Mills is exiting.

Mills had worked at satirical digital media company The Onion and been president of NowThis prior to his tenure at Snap.

See Also: How to Buy Snapchat Stock

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

