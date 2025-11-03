Palantir Q3 Preview: 'AI Juggernaut' Can Double Market Cap To $1 Trillion, Analyst Says

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDQ:PLTR) reports third-quarter financial results on Monday after market close, with shares trading at all-time highs.

Here's a look at the earnings estimates, what analysts are saying and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Palantir to report third-quarter revenue of $1.09 billion, up from $725.5 million in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The estimated $1.09 billion in revenue would represent a company quarterly record, beating the $1.00 billion reported in the second quarter.

Palantir has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Palantir to report third-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents, up from 10 cents per share in last year's third quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported second quarter. Palantir's other three recent quarters saw earnings in line with estimates.

Guidance from the company calls for third-quarter revenue to be in the $1.083 billion to $1.087 billion range.

Read Also: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Joby, IonQ, AMD and More

What Analysts Are Saying: The build-out of Palantir's commercial business could be a major storyline and help with valuation concerns for the stock, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a new investor note.

"We believe earnings/guidance will be another major step in the right direction as Karp & Co. build out this AI juggernaut," Ives said of the company and their CEO, Alex Karp.

Ives said Palantir is one of the companies benefiting from the soaring demand for artificial intelligence use cases.

"We believe this will ultimately be a trillion-dollar market cap over the next 2-3 years as Palantir builds out its commercial business into a multi-billion dollar machine monetizing the use cases of the AI Revolution."

The analyst said Palantir could beat the $1.09 billion revenue estimate in the third quarter, with other analysts underestimating the company's efforts for its commercial segment.

"PLTR continues to see unprecedented demand for AIP based on our recent checks in the field across both commercial and government landscapes."

Ives said Palantir is driving new customer conversions and expanding existing deals.

Deals with Snowflake and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are highlighted by Ives in the note as examples of Palantir's strong recent relationships.

"We believe these initiatives position PLTR in a strong spot to drive continued growth from AI demand."

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said Palantir stock has performed strongly after recent earnings reports.

"Earnings have been very kind to investors. Shares have rallied after eight of the last 11 reports. The average gain was 20.2% when shares reacted positively. Over the three times it lost ground, shares fell by an average of -10.8%. Expect volatility," Woods writes in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said a key area to watch will be if the commercial segment "can maintain its hyper-growth pace." The market expert said that commercial growth is essential to show that Palantir is not just a government-contracts story.

Key Items to Watch: Palantir's quarterly earnings come after it announced several recent partnerships, which helped the stock soar to new highs.

Palantir signed a new deal with Nvidia that will help integrate Palantir's data management platform, Foundry, with Nvidia's AI software stack, helping AI for enterprise clients.

The deal follows Palantir's recent deal with Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). The multi-million dollar partnership was called the "holy grail for businesses" by Lumen CEO Kate Johnson. The deal is expected to help accelerate AI adoption for businesses.

Karp said the deal could help AI infrastructure process data "200x faster."

Palantir's second quarter saw record revenue, up 48% year over year. Revenue in the United States was up 68% year-over-year, with US Commercial revenue up 93% year-over-year. The company reported that its customer count was up 43% year over year.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance and U.S. Commercial revenue guidance after its second-quarter results.

With a lofty valuation and shares at all-time highs, investors are likely anticipating another quarterly double-beat and raised guidance once again.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir stock is up 1.5% to $203.44 on Monday. Shares hit a new all-time high of $206.00 in earlier intraday trading on Monday. Shares are up 170.3% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock