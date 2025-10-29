Palantir Technologies Stock Hits A New All-Time High: What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock hit a new all-time high Wednesday morning, continuing a powerful rally that has pushed the stock up over 150% year-to-date. The recent momentum is fueled by a string of contract wins and strategic validation from industry leaders.

What To Know: A major catalyst for Wednesday’s momentum is a newly announced partnership with AI chip leader Nvidia Corp. The collaboration is set to operationalize AI for enterprise clients by integrating Palantir’s data management platform, Foundry, with Nvidia’s DGX systems and AI software stack.

The collaboration also aims to help businesses transform their enterprise data into decision intelligence, allowing them to build and deploy custom, large-scale AI applications more effectively.

What Else: The data analytics firm also recently announced a major deal with Poland's Ministry of National Defense, deepening its AI footprint on NATO's eastern flank. This geopolitical win was complemented by a new multi-million dollar partnership with Lumen Technologies, which Palantir's CEO claimed could make AI data processing "200x faster" and was the "holy grail for businesses."

Further bolstering investor confidence, Oracle's Larry Ellison recently affirmed Palantir's core business model, stating that AI needs private data, not just public web data, to reach its "peak value."

With the stock at record levels, Wall Street is now keenly focused on the company’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report. Palantir is scheduled to report after the market closes on Nov. 3, where it will likely need to post strong results to justify its high valuation. Analysts expect earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Palantir scores an exceptional 97.26 out of 100 for momentum, reflecting its powerful price trend.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 3.66% at $196.48 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock climbed as high as $197.93 before puling back slightly, according to Benzinga Pro data.

