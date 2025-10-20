Beverage giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) could show strong international sales growth and focus on new products and marketing initiatives when it reports third-quarter financial results before market open Tuesday.

Here are the earnings estimates from analysts and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Coca-Cola to report third-quarter revenue of $12.39 billion, up from $11.85 billion in the year-earlier period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. In the last 10 quarters, the company missed analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters, while beating them in eight.

Analysts expect Coca-Cola to report third-quarter earnings per share of 78 cents, up from 77 cents a year earlier.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall. The lone non-beat in the last 10 quarters saw the company make consensus estimates.

It has been three quarters since Coca-Cola reported a double beat, exceeding analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue. Over the last 10 quarters, the company scored seven double beats.

Key Items to Watch

Coca-Cola's quarterly results come weeks after rival beverage company PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported third-quarter numbers.

Pepsi beat analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue and could make expectations high for Coca-Cola.

In the second quarter, Coca-Cola saw overall net revenue up by 1% to $12.5 billion. The April-June period was boosted by higher prices and product mix.

Coca-Cola saw unit case volume down in several key regions, while reporting growth in China and Central Asia. Analysts and investors will be looking for strength in the company's international markets during the quarter.

The company's Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brand continues to be a bright spot, seeing growth in all geographic operating segments.

Non-carbonated beverages like water, sports drinks, coffee and tea will be another area for investors to watch with these segments seeing growth in some regions and declines in others.

New products and marketing initiatives could be another item to watch with the company saying it planned to launch a new U.S. cane sugar-based beverage in the U.S.

Warren Buffett, Pepsi

Coca-Cola is one of the largest consumer products companies in the world and the quarterly results could provide an update on how consumer spending is trending in many parts of the world.

The stock is one of the 30 members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a key market index. Due to its lower share price, Coca-Cola is one of the lowest weighted stocks in the price-weighted index, which is tracked by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA).

One investor who will be paying particularly close attention to Coca-Cola's report is Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK).

Berkshire owns 400 million shares of the beverage giant, or around 9.3% of the company, according to CNBC. That’s the fourth largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio, representing around 8.9% of the portfolio.

Pepsi reiterated their guidance after the latest earnings report. Coca-Cola previously narrowed its outlook for the better for earnings per share while keeping its organic revenue goal of 5% to 6% for the full year in place. Investors and analysts will be paying close attention to guidance.

KO, PEP Price Action: Coca-Cola stock trade at $68.41 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $60.62 to $74.38. Coca-Cola stock is up 10.6% year-to-date in 2025 with the stock up 3.3% over the last month.

PepsiCo shares trade at $153.41 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $127.60 to $177.50. PepsiCo stock is up 2.1% year-to-date in 2025, underperforming Coca-Cola. Pepsi stock is up 8.8% over the last month, getting a boost from earnings to help outperform Coca-Cola in the last 30 days.

Image: Shutterstock